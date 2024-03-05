Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Matthieu Pavon will appear March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 28th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting -9 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Pavon is competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard for the first time in the past five years.
- Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Pavon's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pavon has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Pavon has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including three finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 298.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pavon has an average of 4.024 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of 8.523 in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|307.0
|298.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.17%
|58.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|30.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|25.00%
|8.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Best Finishes
- Pavon did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he did not make the cut once.
Pavon's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking in the field at 0.641.
- Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of -4.553.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon put up his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at 0.053. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.321, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-2.120) at the Genesis Scottish Open (which ranked him in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
Pavon's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.487
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|4.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|8.523
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pavon's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.