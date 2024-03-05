Matthieu Pavon Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Last season Pavon put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking in the field at 0.641.

Pavon delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking in the field with a mark of -4.553.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pavon put up his best effort last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking in the field at 0.053. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2023, Pavon posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.321, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.