Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Fitzpatrick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.

Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.619 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.