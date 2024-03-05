PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Matt Fitzpatrick enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 21st-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 11th, and his average score -2, over his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In 2023, Fitzpatrick finished 14th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances

    • Fitzpatrick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.619 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.097, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 69th, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.085.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance69298.9301.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.85%
    Putts Per Round130.0
    Par Breakers1%24.81%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.33%

    Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes

    • Fitzpatrick has played six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Fitzpatrick sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 212 points.

    Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Fitzpatrick produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.941.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick produced his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking fourth in the field at 2.751. In that event, he finished 14th.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.227 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.0970.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.0850.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1660.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.007-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.186-0.023

    Fitzpatrick's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-71+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1070-72-72-70-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage166-70-63-68-19500
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3569-70-72-70-319
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday976-68-70-72-278
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.