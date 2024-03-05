Matt Fitzpatrick Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Matt Fitzpatrick enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 21st-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida his last time in competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Fitzpatrick's average finish has been 11th, and his average score -2, over his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2023, Fitzpatrick finished 14th (with a score of -4) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Fitzpatrick's Recent Performances
- Fitzpatrick has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 301.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.619 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging -0.023 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.097, which ranks 84th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.9 yards) ranks 69th, and his 61.1% driving accuracy average ranks 80th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 114th on TOUR with a mark of -0.085.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick's 0.007 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|298.9
|301.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.33%
Fitzpatrick's Best Finishes
- Fitzpatrick has played six tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times (66.7%).
- Currently, Fitzpatrick sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings with 212 points.
Fitzpatrick's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.987. He finished 15th in that event.
- Fitzpatrick produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 1.941.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick produced his best mark this season at The Sentry, ranking fourth in the field at 2.751. In that event, he finished 14th.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Fitzpatrick recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.227 (his best mark this season), which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 15th in the field.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.097
|0.173
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.085
|0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.166
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.007
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.186
|-0.023
Fitzpatrick's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|70-72-72-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|1
|66-70-63-68
|-19
|500
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|78
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.