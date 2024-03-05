PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Luke List Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Luke List enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for List at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • List's average finish has been 40th, and his average score +2, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • In List's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +10.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    List's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, List has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.359 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on List .

    List's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 this season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 103rd, while his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List has a 0.566 mark (25th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, List has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance103294.9295.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.26%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.48%

    List's Best Finishes

    • List has taken part in seven tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
    • List, who has 531 points, currently sits 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.643 mark ranked in the field.
    • List produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    List's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0000.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green250.5661.428
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.251-1.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0670.895
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3811.359

    List's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-69-75-70-315
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-74+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-67-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-76+8--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3464-72-70-65-1318
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-70-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1673-74-71-70E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-71+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3366-70-67-66-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74+2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3569-69-65-73-418
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2570-71-70-69-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-68-70-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1865-68-69-67-15--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4566-72-68-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2069-68-66-66-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1967-68-66-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2267-70-68-66-2185
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6667-68-72-69-44
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.