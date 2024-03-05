Luke List Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Luke List enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after failing to make the cut in the tournament in 2023 at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- List's average finish has been 40th, and his average score +2, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In List's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +10.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
List's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, List has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging 1.359 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- List has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 this season (97th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 103rd, while his 53.7% driving accuracy average ranks 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, List has a 0.566 mark (25th on TOUR).
- On the greens, List has delivered a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|294.9
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.26%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.48%
List's Best Finishes
- List has taken part in seven tournaments this season, coming away with one top-five finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times.
- List, who has 531 points, currently sits 18th in the FedExCup standings.
List's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 1.643 mark ranked in the field.
- List produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.128.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.186 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.658, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
List's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.000
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|25
|0.566
|1.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.251
|-1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.067
|0.895
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.381
|1.359
List's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-69-75-70
|-3
|15
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|64-72-70-65
|-13
|18
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-70-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|73-74-71-70
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|66-70-67-66
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74
|+2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|69-69-65-73
|-4
|18
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|70-71-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-68-70
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|65-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|66-72-68-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|69-68-66-66
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|67-68-66-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|67-70-68-66
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|67-68-72-69
|-4
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
