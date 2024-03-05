Luke List Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five events, List has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Luke List has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, List is averaging 0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting.