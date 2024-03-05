PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lee Hodges struggled, failing to make the cut at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion). He is looking for better results in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 in Orlando, Florida.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over the last two times Hodges has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
    • Hodges last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +9.
    • Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Hodges has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging -1.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -2.993 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.397 this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 142nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.090 average that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance142290.4290.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.81%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%17.52%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.25%

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
    • Hodges, who has 82 points, currently ranks 100th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry, ranking 25th in the field at 0.841. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a -0.434 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.256, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
    • Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.397-1.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green900.0900.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.633-0.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting163-0.693-1.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.634-2.993

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6374-68-72-76+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open674-66-69-69-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

