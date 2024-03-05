Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Lee Hodges struggled, failing to make the cut at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion). He is looking for better results in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 in Orlando, Florida.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over the last two times Hodges has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of .
- Hodges last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +9.
- Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Hodges' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 41st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Hodges has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging -1.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging -2.993 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.397 this season, which ranks 153rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.4 yards) ranks 142nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hodges has a 0.090 average that ranks 90th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 163rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|290.4
|290.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.25%
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- Hodges, who has 82 points, currently ranks 100th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry, ranking 25th in the field at 0.841. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.916.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a -0.434 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.256, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 15th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
- Hodges recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational. That ranked 24th in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.397
|-1.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|0.090
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.633
|-0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|163
|-0.693
|-1.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.634
|-2.993
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.