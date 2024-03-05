Lee Hodges Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

In his last five events, Hodges has an average finish of 41st.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

Hodges has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Lee Hodges has averaged 290.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hodges is averaging -1.041 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.