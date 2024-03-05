Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley looks for better results in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he placed 10th shooting -5 in this tournament in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bradley has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of E.
- Bradley finished 10th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Bradley's Recent Performances
- Bradley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Bradley has an average of -1.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 1.525 in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.202 last season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley ranked 57th on TOUR with a mark of 0.237.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.93% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.6
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|67.07%
|73.86%
|Putts Per Round
|71
|28.82
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|17
|24.93%
|26.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|15.79%
|12.75%
Bradley's Best Finishes
- Bradley, who participated in 24 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 79.2%.
- Last season, one of Bradley's two wins came when he shot -23 at the Travelers Championship.
- With 1774 points last season, Bradley ranked eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.100 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he put up a 6.609 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he produced a 2.837 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.037, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
- Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.730) at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.202
|0.723
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.237
|1.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|113
|0.000
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.447
|-1.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.885
|1.525
Bradley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-72-74-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|48
|73-67-64-75
|-5
|9
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|35
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|19
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-72-74-71
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.