Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Bradley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.

Bradley has an average of -1.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.