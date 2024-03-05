PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Keegan Bradley looks for better results in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he placed 10th shooting -5 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last five appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Bradley has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of E.
    • Bradley finished 10th (with a score of -5) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
    • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Bradley's Recent Performances

    • Bradley has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bradley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bradley has an average of -1.110 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 1.525 in his past five tournaments.
    Bradley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bradley delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.202 last season (58th on TOUR). His average driving distance (305.6 yards) ranked 54th, while his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bradley ranked 57th on TOUR with a mark of 0.237.
    • On the greens, Bradley delivered a 0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 71st with a putts-per-round average of 28.82, and he ranked 17th by breaking par 24.93% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance54305.6297.5
    Greens in Regulation %9867.07%73.86%
    Putts Per Round7128.8229.5
    Par Breakers1724.93%26.14%
    Bogey Avoidance17115.79%12.75%

    Bradley's Best Finishes

    • Bradley, who participated in 24 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 79.2%.
    • Last season, one of Bradley's two wins came when he shot -23 at the Travelers Championship.
    • With 1774 points last season, Bradley ranked eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.100 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2023, as he put up a 6.609 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance last season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, as he produced a 2.837 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.037, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished second.
    • Bradley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.730) at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2020.723
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2371.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1130.0000.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.447-1.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8851.525

    Bradley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-78+4--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-72-74-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4873-67-64-75-59
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship3570-69-69-73-319
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-72-74-71+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3074-73-65-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

