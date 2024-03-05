Justin Thomas Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of -17 over his last five events.

Justin Thomas has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Thomas has an average of -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.