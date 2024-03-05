PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Justin Thomas Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Justin Thomas Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    When he takes the course March 7-10, Justin Thomas will aim to build upon his last performance in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2023, he shot -3 and finished 21st at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for Thomas at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Thomas has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -3 and finishing 21st.
    • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Thomas' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -17 over his last five events.
    • Justin Thomas has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has an average of -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas is averaging 2.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thomas .

    Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 last season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranked 38th, while his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas ranked 39th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.362, while he ranked 140th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.74%.
    • On the greens, Thomas' -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, while he averaged 28.96 putts per round (90th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance38308.5298.6
    Greens in Regulation %14065.74%37.58%
    Putts Per Round9028.9628.6
    Par Breakers1026.16%31.05%
    Bogey Avoidance17716.13%8.82%

    Thomas' Best Finishes

    • Thomas played 23 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
    • Last season Thomas' best performance came at the Hero World Challenge. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
    • Thomas' 608 points last season placed him 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Thomas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking second in the field at 4.677. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Thomas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.523.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance last season was in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.038. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.889, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.895) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.1980.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3621.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4361.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.161-1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.8362.102

    Thomas' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-73-71-71E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1069-70-72-70-364
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC70-78+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2569-68-72-66-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship1468-67-70-71-854
    May 18-21PGA Championship6572-73-75-72+124
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-75+6--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-81+14--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship970-64-62-67-1773
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6068-69-69-73-15
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC82-71+11--
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1270-65-66-68-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship569-67-65-72-15--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge370-67-68-67-16--
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

