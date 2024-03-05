Justin Thomas Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
When he takes the course March 7-10, Justin Thomas will aim to build upon his last performance in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2023, he shot -3 and finished 21st at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Thomas has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -3 and finishing 21st.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Thomas' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Thomas has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of -17 over his last five events.
- Justin Thomas has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of -1.476 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging 2.102 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Thomas posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.198 last season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.5 yards) ranked 38th, while his 55.2% driving accuracy average ranked 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas ranked 39th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.362, while he ranked 140th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.74%.
- On the greens, Thomas' -0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, while he averaged 28.96 putts per round (90th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|308.5
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|65.74%
|37.58%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.96
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|10
|26.16%
|31.05%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|16.13%
|8.82%
Thomas' Best Finishes
- Thomas played 23 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times (73.9%).
- Last season Thomas' best performance came at the Hero World Challenge. He shot -16 and finished third in that event.
- Thomas' 608 points last season placed him 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Thomas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking second in the field at 4.677. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Thomas put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Travelers Championship (June 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.523.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas' best performance last season was in August 2023 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.038. He finished 12th in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.889, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.895) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Thomas' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.198
|0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.362
|1.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.436
|1.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.161
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.836
|2.102
Thomas' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-73-71-71
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|69-70-72-70
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|70-78
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|14
|68-67-70-71
|-8
|54
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|65
|72-73-75-72
|+12
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.