Justin Rose Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Justin Rose enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a 64th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Rose has an average score of -4, with an average finish of 13th.
- Rose missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Rose's Recent Performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Rose has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -7 over his last five events.
- Justin Rose has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has an average of 2.123 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Rose's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.044 last season ranked 115th on TOUR, and his 62.7% driving accuracy average ranked 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rose ranked 17th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.560, while he ranked 135th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.85%.
- On the greens, Rose registered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 13th with a putts-per-round average of 28.22, and he ranked 14th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|295.2
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.85%
|66.08%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.22
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|14
|25.25%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|117
|14.30%
|10.23%
Rose's Best Finishes
- Rose last season took part in 22 tournaments, picking up one win and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Rose's best performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship. He shot -8 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Rose collected 1088 points last season, placing 33rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.843 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.619 (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose posted his best mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.354.
- At the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, Rose posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.035). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.121) at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Rose's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|115
|-0.044
|-0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.560
|-2.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|20
|0.272
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.404
|2.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.193
|-0.815
Rose's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|89
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|71-71-72-71
|+1
|16
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|69-71-73-73
|-2
|53
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|66-67-72-70
|-9
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|69-70-69-71
|-1
|82
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-66-72-70
|-3
|59
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.