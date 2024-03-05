Justin Lower Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.265. In that tournament, he finished third.

Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.721 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.351 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.