Justin Lower Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Justin Lower missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Lower has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
    • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Lower's Recent Performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
    • Justin Lower has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower has an average of 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 2.596 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.084 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 39th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.446. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Lower has registered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance107294.6293.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%56.79%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.04%

    Lower's Best Finishes

    • Lower has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • As of now, Lower has compiled 178 points, which ranks him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.265. In that tournament, he finished third.
    • Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.721 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.351 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.0840.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.4461.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.0380.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0390.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3612.596

    Lower's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open7069-73-76-77+73
    April 13-16RBC Heritage7170-70-76-72+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4366-70-68-68-1211
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5770-68-73-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2567-70-75-69-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic868-65-67-69-1985
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4472-66-68-73-96
    July 27-303M Open4367-71-71-67-811
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC78-67+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4567-69-71-75-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4168-72-68-75+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2365-68-73-65-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2067-67-67-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7470-68-70-71-12
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

