Justin Lower Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
NAPA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Justin Lower of the United States lines up his putt on the 12th hole during the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa North course on September 16, 2022 in Napa, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Justin Lower missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Lower has played the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +6 and missing the cut.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Lower's Recent Performances
- Lower has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Lower has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five tournaments.
- Justin Lower has averaged 293.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lower has an average of 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging 2.596 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lower's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.084 ranks 113th on TOUR this season, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranks 73rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lower ranks 39th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.446. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Lower has registered a -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|294.6
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.04%
Lower's Best Finishes
- Lower has taken part in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- As of now, Lower has compiled 178 points, which ranks him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 25th in the field at 1.265. In that tournament, he finished third.
- Lower's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower's best mark this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he posted a 2.721 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 43rd in that tournament.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Lower posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.351 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.596) in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Lower's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.084
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.446
|1.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.038
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.039
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.361
|2.596
Lower's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|70
|69-73-76-77
|+7
|3
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|71
|70-70-76-72
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-70-68-68
|-12
|11
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|70-68-73-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|67-70-75-69
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|8
|68-65-67-69
|-19
|85
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|72-66-68-73
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|43
|67-71-71-67
|-8
|11
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|78-67
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|68-72-68-75
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|65-68-73-65
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.