Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Jordan Spieth seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He finished fourth at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Spieth has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of -7.
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of -7.
- Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Spieth's Recent Performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
- Jordan Spieth has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 2.569 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 5.585 in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Spieth had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 79th on TOUR, while he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He broke par 24.85% of the time (18th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|74
|303.6
|292.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|174
|64.04%
|54.58%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.31
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|18
|24.85%
|29.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|15.28%
|7.52%
Spieth's Best Finishes
- Spieth teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Spieth's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -25 and finished second in that event.
- With 1099 points last season, Spieth ranked 31st in the FedExCup standings.
Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.300 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.458.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth posted his best effort last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.896.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.978). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.200
|1.167
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.173
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|28
|0.250
|1.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.086
|2.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.710
|5.585
Spieth's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|69-75-66-72
|-6
|46
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|3
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|163
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|4
|69-70-76-66
|-7
|127
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|2
|68-67-66-66
|-25
|300
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|73-72-71-69
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|69-72-72-71
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|69-71-71-73
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|63-68-68-70
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|68-70-72-71
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|27
|69-71-70-71
|+1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|68-67-71-68
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|3
|66-67-67-65
|-27
|350
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|68-66-69-67
|-14
|95
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|66-73
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.