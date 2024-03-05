Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Spieth has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.

Jordan Spieth has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 2.569 Strokes Gained: Putting.