Jordan Spieth Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Jordan Spieth seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. He finished fourth at the par-72 Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge in 2023.

    Latest odds for Spieth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Spieth has an average finish of fourth, and an average score of -7.
    • In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished fourth after posting a score of -7.
    • Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.

    Spieth's Recent Performances

    • Spieth has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Spieth has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -15 across his last five events.
    • Jordan Spieth has averaged 292.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Spieth is averaging 2.569 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spieth has an average of 5.585 in his past five tournaments.
    Spieth's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Spieth had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.200 last season, which ranked 59th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranked 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spieth sported a 0.173 mark that ranked 71st on TOUR. He ranked 174th with a 64.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Spieth delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 79th on TOUR, while he ranked 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.31. He broke par 24.85% of the time (18th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance74303.6292.8
    Greens in Regulation %17464.04%54.58%
    Putts Per Round2028.3127.4
    Par Breakers1824.85%29.41%
    Bogey Avoidance15715.28%7.52%

    Spieth's Best Finishes

    • Spieth teed off in 23 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Spieth's best performance came at the RBC Heritage. He shot -25 and finished second in that event.
    • With 1099 points last season, Spieth ranked 31st in the FedExCup standings.

    Spieth's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Spieth's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.300 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2023), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.458.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spieth posted his best effort last season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.896.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2023, Spieth posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.978). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Spieth recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.676) in April 2023 at the RBC Heritage. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Spieth's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2001.167
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1730.010
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green280.2501.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0862.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.7105.585

    Spieth's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1969-75-66-72-646
    March 16-19Valspar Championship367-70-69-70-8163
    April 6-9Masters Tournament469-70-76-66-7127
    April 13-16RBC Heritage268-67-66-66-25300
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship2973-72-71-69+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday569-72-72-71-4110
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-69+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship2369-71-71-73E36
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship663-68-68-70-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3468-70-72-71+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2769-71-70-71+1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge668-67-71-68-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry366-67-67-65-27350
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open668-66-69-67-1495
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC66-73-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

