Jason Day Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Day has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Day has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting.