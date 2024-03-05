Jason Day Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Jason Day looks to improve upon his 10th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Day has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 21st.
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished 10th after posting a score of -5.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Kurt Kitayama posted numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Day's Recent Performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 in three of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Day has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of -16 over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jason Day has averaged 301.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 0.031 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Day is averaging 3.289 Strokes Gained: Total.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Day's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 last season ranked 37th on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day had a -0.020 mark (110th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Day registered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38, and he ranked 31st by breaking par 24.03% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.74%
|53.92%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|31
|24.03%
|30.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.29%
|9.15%
Day's Best Finishes
- Day took part in 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Day had two wins, with one of them coming at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -23.
- Day's 1506 points last season placed him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.992. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Day put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the AT&T Byron Nelson, ranking third in the field at 6.297. In that tournament, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day posted his best performance last season at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.366.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Day posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.820, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.637) at the AT&T Byron Nelson (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.346
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.020
|0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.192
|1.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.855
|3.289
Day's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-70-70-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|18
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
