Jake Knapp Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.418 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.201, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished first in that event).