Jake Knapp Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Jake Knapp enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 coming off a fourth-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is Knapp's first time competing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Knapp's Recent Performances
- Knapp has finished first once while also earning three top-five finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -13.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 313.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 2.278 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of 9.030 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Knapp has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.405, which ranks 35th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (310.7 yards) ranks seventh, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 129th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks ninth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.749. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.430 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 38th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|310.7
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.87%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|9.06%
Knapp's Best Finishes
- Knapp has taken part in six tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Knapp has 776 points, placing him fifth in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he posted a 4.418 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.169.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Knapp delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.201, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 17th in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that tournament).
Knapp's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.405
|1.803
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.749
|4.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|54
|0.200
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.430
|2.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.783
|9.030
Knapp's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
