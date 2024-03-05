J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five tournaments, Poston has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.

J.T. Poston has averaged 286.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Poston has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.