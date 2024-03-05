J.T. Poston Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: J.T. Poston of the United States waits to putt on the eighth green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 18, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston will play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. In his last tournament he took 66th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting E at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over Poston's last two visits to the the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- Poston last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2021, missing the cut with a score of +6.
- Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Poston's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Poston has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Poston has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 286.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 0.134 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.165, which ranks 75th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (287.9 yards) ranks 159th, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 42nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Poston ranks 102nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.005. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Poston has registered a 0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 44th on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|159
|287.9
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|53.92%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.46%
Poston's Best Finishes
- Poston has taken part in seven tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut six times.
- With 656 points, Poston currently ranks ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.724.
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 4.700 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.891, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Poston's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.165
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.005
|-0.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.261
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.405
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.837
|0.134
Poston's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-68-71-72
|-3
|64
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|34
|74-72-76-70
|+4
|23
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|72-70-75-69
|+6
|14
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|76-70-72-73
|+3
|19
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-67-65-68
|-16
|81
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|69-66-65-71
|-9
|86
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|71-73-69-73
|+2
|13
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|2
|66-66-66-69
|-17
|208
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-68-67-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|69-68-73-66
|-4
|156
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|63-69-68-66
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|66-72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.