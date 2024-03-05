Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Matsuyama has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.

Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Matsuyama is averaging -0.045 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.