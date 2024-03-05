Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama looks to repeat his winning performance from The Genesis Invitational in his last competition when he competes at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matsuyama has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 35th.
- In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Matsuyama's Recent Performances
- Matsuyama has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
- Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama is averaging -0.045 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 4.476 in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Matsuyama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.108 (83rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.101. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|296.6
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.70%
Matsuyama's Best Finishes
- Matsuyama has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
- In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- Currently, Matsuyama has 825 points, placing him fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.994 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.769 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.833 mark ranked third in the field.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.108
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.101
|0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|2
|0.818
|2.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.463
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.564
|4.476
Matsuyama's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|74-70-67-68
|-9
|120
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|70-72-68-71
|-7
|49
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|16
|71-70-70-75
|-2
|53
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|72-71-70-72
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|72-65-75-76
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-69-67-75
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|13
|69-64-65-66
|-16
|59
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-68
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-69-70
|-3
|63
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|64-70-73-67
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|MC
|71
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-76-68-72
|+5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.