8H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Hideki Matsuyama Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Hideki Matsuyama looks to repeat his winning performance from The Genesis Invitational in his last competition when he competes at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last five trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Matsuyama has an average score of +4, with an average finish of 35th.
    • In Matsuyama's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of +5.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Matsuyama's Recent Performances

    • Matsuyama has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five tournaments.
    • Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 297.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama is averaging -0.045 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Matsuyama has an average of 4.476 in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Matsuyama owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.108 (83rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Matsuyama ranks 87th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.101. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Matsuyama's -0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 148th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance89296.6297.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.05%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.70%

    Matsuyama's Best Finishes

    • Matsuyama has played six tournaments this season, and he has earned one win .
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 100% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
    • Currently, Matsuyama has 825 points, placing him fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.994 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • Matsuyama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.769 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Matsuyama's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 5.833 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Matsuyama delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.297, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Matsuyama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.1080.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.1010.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green20.8182.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.463-0.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.5644.476

    Matsuyama's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship574-70-67-68-9120
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1570-72-68-71-749
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1671-70-70-75-253
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-67-70-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship2972-71-70-72+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1672-65-75-76E51
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-69-67-75+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1369-64-65-66-1659
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-68-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship1370-72-69-70-363
    July 27-303M Open3064-70-73-67-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-74+5--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-69-70-65-9200
    August 17-20BMW ChampionshipMC71+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-76-68-72+5--
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

