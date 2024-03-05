Harris English Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Harris English enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a seventh-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California his last time in competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, English has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 12th.
- English finished second (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
English's Recent Performances
- English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.672 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 3.001 in his past five tournaments.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 ranks 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English has a -0.303 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English's 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 25th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|296.6
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|69.59%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.28%
English's Best Finishes
- English hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, English has 489 points, ranking him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
English's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.741 mark ranked 46th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 2.635 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.551, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.352
|0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.303
|-0.953
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.246
|1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.584
|1.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.879
|3.001
English's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|7
|69-69-65-69
|-12
|250
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.