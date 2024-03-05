Harris English Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.

English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.672 Strokes Gained: Putting.