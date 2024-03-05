PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harris English Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Harris English enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a seventh-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for English at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, English has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 12th.
    • English finished second (with a score of -8) in his most recent go-round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
    • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    English's Recent Performances

    • English has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.672 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 3.001 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on English .

    English's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • English's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.352 ranks 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, English has a -0.303 average that ranks 132nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English's 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 25th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance89296.6298.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%69.59%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.28%

    English's Best Finishes

    • English hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, English has 489 points, ranking him 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    English's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.106.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 0.741 mark ranked 46th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best mark this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 2.635 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.551, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    English's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.3520.993
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.303-0.953
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.2461.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.5841.672
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8793.001

    English's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-71-77-75+614
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6370-70-74-70E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship371-66-66-69-12163
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational769-69-65-69-12250

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
