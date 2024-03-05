Grayson Murray Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five appearances, Murray has finished first once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Murray has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -15 over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Murray is averaging -1.418 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.