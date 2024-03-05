Grayson Murray Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: Grayson Murray of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the continuation of the second round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Grayson Murray hits the course in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 in Orlando, Florida. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Murray missed the cut (with a score of +12) in his only recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2017.
- Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Murray's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Murray has finished first once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Murray has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -15 over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Grayson Murray has averaged 296.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging -1.418 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Murray is averaging -1.007 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Murray's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.3
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.23%
|53.17%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.90
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.68%
|24.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.87%
|15.87%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Best Finishes
- Murray took part in 11 tournaments last season, collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 11 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Murray's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot -27 and finished first in that event.
- Murray earned 172 points last season, which ranked him 170th in the FedExCup standings.
Murray's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Murray delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Barbasol Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 2.674. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Murray's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 2.907. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Murray posted his best effort last season at the John Deere Classic, ranking sixth in the field at 3.547. In that event, he finished sixth.
- At the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.856), which ranked third in the field.
- Murray recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.339) at the Barbasol Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
Murray's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.007
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Murray's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|64-70-69-65
|-16
|81
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|7
|70-70-63-67
|-18
|53
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-67-71-73
|-5
|5
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|69-63-64-67
|-27
|500
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-72
|-5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|73-69-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-77
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Murray as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.