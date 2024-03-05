Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that tournament, he finished eighth.

van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456 (he finished 52nd in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.174. He finished 20th in that event.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).