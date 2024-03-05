Erik van Rooyen Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Erik van Rooyen enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge following a second-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida his last time in competition.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last two trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, van Rooyen has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 57th.
- In 2022, van Rooyen missed the cut (with a score of +8) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
van Rooyen's Recent Performances
- van Rooyen has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, van Rooyen has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score of -14 across his last five events.
- Erik van Rooyen has averaged 302.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- van Rooyen is averaging 2.237 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, van Rooyen has an average of 4.869 in his past five tournaments.
van Rooyen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- van Rooyen has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.555 this season (18th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.3 yards) ranks 44th, while his 60.5% driving accuracy average ranks 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, van Rooyen owns a 0.356 average that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen's 0.609 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 23rd on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|303.3
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.88%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|28.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.13%
van Rooyen's Best Finishes
- van Rooyen has participated in seven tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (six cuts made).
- van Rooyen, who has 529 points, currently sits 19th in the FedExCup standings.
van Rooyen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking seventh in the field at 3.532. In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- van Rooyen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 4.456 (he finished 52nd in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, van Rooyen's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.174. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, van Rooyen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.706, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- van Rooyen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that event).
van Rooyen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.555
|1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.356
|1.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.336
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.609
|2.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.184
|4.869
van Rooyen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|64
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|56
|69-72-71-74
|-2
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|64-66-72-74
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|68
|72-63-73-73
|+1
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-73-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-68-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|70-67-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-27
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|72-65-69-65
|-21
|85
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-67-68-69
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-69-67
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|63-69-70-70
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|2
|66-71-70-63
|-14
|245
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.