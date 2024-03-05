Eric Cole Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Eric Cole enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Cole has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +8.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Cole's Recent Performances
- Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.051 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.072 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 66th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.231. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Cole has registered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|291.5
|288.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.70%
Cole's Best Finishes
- Cole has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
- As of now, Cole has collected 485 points, which ranks him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.460.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 0.525 mark ranked 26th in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.
Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.072
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.231
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|142
|-0.256
|-0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.427
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.474
|-0.051
Cole's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|73-73-69-68
|-5
|31
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
|15
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|65-68-69-66
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|66-68-70-65
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|15
|67-74-70-70
|+1
|59
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
|38
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.