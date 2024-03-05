Eric Cole Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Cole has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.