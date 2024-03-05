PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Eric Cole Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Eric Cole enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after missing the cut in the same event in 2023.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Cole has entered the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +8.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.

    Cole's Recent Performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 20 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Eric Cole has averaged 288.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Cole is averaging -0.051 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Cole .

    Cole's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cole's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.072 ranks 91st on TOUR this season, and his 63.8% driving accuracy average ranks 51st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 66th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.231. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Cole has registered a 0.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance138291.5288.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round129.7
    Par Breakers1%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.70%

    Cole's Best Finishes

    • Cole has not won any of the eight tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut six times.
    • As of now, Cole has collected 485 points, which ranks him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Cole's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 3.194 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.460.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at The Sentry, where his 0.525 mark ranked 26th in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him seventh in the field (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • Cole recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 13th in the field.

    Cole's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0720.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2310.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green142-0.256-0.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.4270.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.474-0.051

    Cole's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2773-73-69-68-531
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open3971-67-75-72-315
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta565-68-69-66-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2366-68-70-65-1534
    May 18-21PGA Championship1567-74-70-70+159
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-74+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2475-70-70-74+138
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

