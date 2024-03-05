Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Emiliano Grillo carded a 33rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard aiming to improve on that finish.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Grillo has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 22nd.
- Grillo last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of +1.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Grillo's Recent Performances
- Grillo has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Grillo has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.364 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Grillo is averaging 1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Grillo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.172 (74th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.6 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.160. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|151
|288.6
|289.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.96%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.28%
Grillo's Best Finishes
- Grillo hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
- With 335 points, Grillo currently sits 34th in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking ninth in the field at 2.493. In that event, he finished 43rd.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.960. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.164 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.869, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
- Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.172
|0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.160
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.517
|-1.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.642
|1.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|63
|0.457
|1.245
Grillo's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|70
|71-71-74-75
|+3
|2
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-72-72-74
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|68-67-68-68
|-13
|83
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|68-68-67-65
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|23
|67-73-68-71
|-5
|36
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|67-65-72-68
|-21
|500
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|10
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.