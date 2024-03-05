Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking ninth in the field at 2.493. In that event, he finished 43rd.

Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.960. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.164 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.869, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.