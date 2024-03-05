PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Emiliano Grillo Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Emiliano Grillo carded a 33rd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Grillo has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 22nd.
    • Grillo last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of +1.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.

    Grillo's Recent Performances

    • Grillo has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Grillo has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score of -7 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Emiliano Grillo has averaged 289.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging 1.364 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Grillo is averaging 1.245 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Grillo's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Grillo owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.172 (74th) this season, while his average driving distance of 288.6 yards ranks 151st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo ranks 77th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.160. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance151288.6289.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.96%
    Putts Per Round128.2
    Par Breakers1%23.68%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.28%

    Grillo's Best Finishes

    • Grillo hasn't won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 100%.
    • With 335 points, Grillo currently sits 34th in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at The Sentry, ranking ninth in the field at 2.493. In that event, he finished 43rd.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking fourth in the field at 5.960. In that tournament, he finished 22nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.164 (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (8.869, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that event, he finished seventh.
    • Grillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1720.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1600.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.517-1.750
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.6421.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Total630.4571.245

    Grillo's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship7071-71-74-75+32
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-72-72-74E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage768-67-68-68-1383
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta568-68-67-65-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2367-73-68-71-536
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge167-65-72-68-21500
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-73-73-76+510
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

