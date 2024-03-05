PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    When he hits the links March 7-10, Denny McCarthy will look to build upon his last performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2022, he shot +10 and finished 61st at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last three trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, McCarthy has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 44th.
    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2022, he finished 61st after posting a score of +10.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    McCarthy's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, McCarthy has an average finish of 28th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 287.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 2.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 1.652 in his past five tournaments.
    McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy has a -0.013 average that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance170284.8287.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.38%
    Putts Per Round128.1
    Par Breakers1%24.18%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.76%

    McCarthy's Best Finishes

    • McCarthy has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Currently, McCarthy has 167 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.385.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.916.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that event).
    • McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.344-0.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.013-0.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1750.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.4182.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2361.652

    McCarthy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-72-69-72-761
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1972-69-72-70-140
    April 13-16RBC Heritage2571-66-69-69-933
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-67-71-66-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship2975-70-72-68+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday271-72-68-70-27315
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

