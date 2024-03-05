Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832 (he finished 26th in that tournament).

McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.385.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.916.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that event).