Denny McCarthy Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
When he hits the links March 7-10, Denny McCarthy will look to build upon his last performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. In 2022, he shot +10 and finished 61st at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last three trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, McCarthy has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 44th.
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2022, he finished 61st after posting a score of +10.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
McCarthy's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, McCarthy has an average finish of 28th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- McCarthy has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 287.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 2.043 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McCarthy has an average of 1.652 in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- McCarthy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.344 ranks 149th on TOUR this season, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy has a -0.013 average that ranks 104th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 41st this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|284.8
|287.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.38%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|24.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.76%
McCarthy's Best Finishes
- McCarthy has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Currently, McCarthy has 167 points, placing him 66th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 0.832 (he finished 26th in that tournament).
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 26th in the field with a mark of 2.385.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best mark this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.916.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.150, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished 24th in that event).
- McCarthy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.344
|-0.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.013
|-0.308
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.175
|0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.418
|2.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.236
|1.652
McCarthy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-72-69-72
|-7
|61
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-69-72-70
|-1
|40
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|25
|71-66-69-69
|-9
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-67-71-66
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|75-70-72-68
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|315
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.