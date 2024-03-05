Corey Conners Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 18, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Corey Conners will compete March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 41st in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting -7 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Conners' average finish has been 12th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Conners finished 21st (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
- Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Conners' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Conners has an average finish of 36th.
- Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
- Corey Conners has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -1.954 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 1.474 Strokes Gained: Total.
Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Conners owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.564 (17th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.633.
- On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|294.8
|297.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|74.85%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.57%
Conners' Best Finishes
- Conners, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
- Conners, who has 164 points, currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.477.
- Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.524 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.603 mark ranked 32nd in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.930, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 28th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.
Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.564
|2.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.633
|1.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.206
|-0.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.681
|-1.954
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.310
|1.474
Conners' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|64-72-69-68
|-15
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|70-69-66-70
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-70-75
|E
|68
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
