Corey Conners Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.477.

Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.524 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.603 mark ranked 32nd in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.930, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).