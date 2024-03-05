PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Corey Conners Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Corey Conners of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 18, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners will compete March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. In his last tournament he placed 41st in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting -7 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Conners at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Conners' average finish has been 12th, and his average score -4, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Conners finished 21st (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (in 2023).
    • Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.

    Conners' Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Conners has an average finish of 36th.
    • Conners has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five tournaments.
    • Corey Conners has averaged 297.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging -1.954 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Conners is averaging 1.474 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Conners owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.564 (17th) this season, while his average driving distance of 294.8 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks 19th on TOUR with a mark of 0.633.
    • On the greens, Conners has delivered a -0.681 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance104294.8297.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%74.85%
    Putts Per Round130.2
    Par Breakers1%22.51%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.57%

    Conners' Best Finishes

    • Conners, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 100%.
    • Conners, who has 164 points, currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Conners' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.477.
    • Conners' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.524 (he finished 33rd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners' best performance this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.603 mark ranked 32nd in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Conners delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.930, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 35th in the field (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him 28th in the field). In that event, he finished 28th.

    Conners' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5642.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.6331.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.206-0.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.681-1.954
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3101.474

    Conners' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open164-72-69-68-15500
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC73-79+8--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-68-67-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship870-69-66-70-973
    May 18-21PGA Championship1267-68-70-75E68
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

