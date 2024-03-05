Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa reacts to his par putt on the 13th green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout looks to fair better in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 15th, and his average score +1, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Bezuidenhout last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances
- Bezuidenhout has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 279.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.494 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Bezuidenhout owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.456 (162nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 280.9 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout has a 1.098 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|280.9
|279.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|63.70%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.81%
Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes
- Although Bezuidenhout has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- With 476 points, Bezuidenhout currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.741. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.712 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.922.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.195, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 28th in the field.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.456
|-1.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|1.098
|2.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.601
|-1.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.532
|1.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.575
|1.494
Bezuidenhout's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-69-74
|-7
|61
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|69-72-73-69
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|19
|71-68-71-64
|-10
|42
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|68-69-66-66
|-15
|34
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|38
|73-70-71-77
|+3
|19
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|71-69-68-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|73-71-71-72
|+3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75
|+3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|6
|66-69-68-68
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|56
|71-68-73-66
|-6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.