7H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa reacts to his par putt on the 13th green during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 16, 2024 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout looks to fair better in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Bezuidenhout's average finish has been 15th, and his average score +1, over his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Bezuidenhout last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +6.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.

    Bezuidenhout's Recent Performances

    • Bezuidenhout has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
    • Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 279.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging 1.494 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bezuidenhout .

    Bezuidenhout's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Bezuidenhout owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.456 (162nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 280.9 yards ranks 177th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bezuidenhout has a 1.098 average that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout's 0.532 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 29th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance177280.9279.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%63.70%
    Putts Per Round127.6
    Par Breakers1%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.81%

    Bezuidenhout's Best Finishes

    • Although Bezuidenhout has not won any of the six tournaments he has played this season, he has earned one top-five finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • With 476 points, Bezuidenhout currently ranks 24th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he ranked 55th in the field with a mark of -0.741. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Bezuidenhout's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.712 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bezuidenhout's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he ranked 28th in the field with a mark of 0.922.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.195, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Bezuidenhout posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 28th in the field.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.456-1.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green31.0982.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green177-0.601-1.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.5321.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.5751.494

    Bezuidenhout's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-69-74-761
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2869-72-73-69-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1971-68-71-64-1042
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2368-69-66-66-1534
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2170-68-70-71-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3873-70-71-77+319
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5671-69-68-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4973-71-71-72+310
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-68-69-71-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75+3--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship666-69-68-68-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5671-68-73-66-6--
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

