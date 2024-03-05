Christiaan Bezuidenhout Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Bezuidenhout has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.

Off the tee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 279.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has an average of 1.435 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.