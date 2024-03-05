PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Chris Kirk hits the links March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge after a 28th-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Kirk has an average score of -2, with an average finish of 17th.
    • Kirk last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of +1.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Kirk's Recent Performances

    • Kirk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Chris Kirk has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.957 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging 1.606 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kirk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.547 ranks 19th on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk ranks 11th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.712. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Kirk has delivered a -0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance107294.6298.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.25%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%27.45%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.46%

    Kirk's Best Finishes

    • Kirk has participated in six tournaments this season, securing one win .
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, Kirk has collected 840 points, which ranks him third in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248.
    • Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk put up his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.601), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.5471.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.7122.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.061-0.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.264-1.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Total211.0551.606

    Kirk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-72-69-72-865
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-74-72-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4169-69-68-72-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-71-73-74+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-69-71+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
