Chris Kirk Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Kirk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.

Chris Kirk has averaged 298.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.957 Strokes Gained: Putting.