Cameron Young Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Cameron Young looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he took 10th shooting -5 in this tournament in 2023.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Young has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of -2.
- Young last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 10th with a score of -5.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Young's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Young has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Young is averaging 2.816 Strokes Gained: Total.
Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Young put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 last season, which ranked 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.7 yards) ranked seventh, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 92nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.072, while he ranked 44th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.99%.
- On the greens, Young's -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (112th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|7
|315.7
|299.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|68.99%
|73.39%
|Putts Per Round
|112
|29.10
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|6
|27.00%
|28.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|106
|14.15%
|10.82%
Young's Best Finishes
- Last season Young played 26 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 23 times (88.5%).
- Last season Young's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He shot -13 and finished fourth in that event.
- Young's 889 points last season placed him 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.581. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.718 (he finished 23rd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best mark last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.970.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.356 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Young's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.581
|2.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|0.072
|1.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.019
|-1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.287
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.333
|2.816
Young's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|51
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|9
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|67-72-75-68
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-70-68-73
|+3
|24
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|67-69-72-67
|-5
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|65-64-71-68
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|8
|72-68-66-73
|-5
|91
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-71-69-67
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|67-71-68-68
|-6
|200
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|65-74-72-64
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|66-68-68-68
|-12
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|15
|69-71-69-74
|-5
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.