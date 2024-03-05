PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cameron Young Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Cameron Young looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard after he took 10th shooting -5 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Young at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Young has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of -2.
    • Young last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 10th with a score of -5.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Young's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Young is averaging 2.816 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Young's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Young put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.581 last season, which ranked 12th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (315.7 yards) ranked seventh, and his 59% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Young ranked 92nd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.072, while he ranked 44th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.99%.
    • On the greens, Young's -0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.10 putts per round (112th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance7315.7299.8
    Greens in Regulation %4468.99%73.39%
    Putts Per Round11229.1029.0
    Par Breakers627.00%28.36%
    Bogey Avoidance10614.15%10.82%

    Young's Best Finishes

    • Last season Young played 26 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 23 times (88.5%).
    • Last season Young's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He shot -13 and finished fourth in that event.
    • Young's 889 points last season placed him 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Young's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Young put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.581. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Young's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.718 (he finished 23rd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Young posted his best mark last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.970.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Young posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.356 (his best mark last season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Young posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.166) in July 2023 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Young's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.5812.178
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green920.0721.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.019-1.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.2870.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3332.816

    Young's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship5171-73-68-74-29
    April 6-9Masters Tournament767-72-75-68-697
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5171-68-70-71-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-72-73+25
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-75+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5771-72-74-70-15
    June 15-18U.S. Open3272-70-68-73+324
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6067-69-72-67-55
    July 6-9John Deere Classic665-64-71-68-1681
    July 20-22The Open Championship872-68-66-73-591
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-69-2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3167-71-69-67-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship1567-71-68-68-6200
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5465-74-72-64-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3866-68-68-68-12--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1569-71-69-74-5--
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

