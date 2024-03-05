Cameron Young Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five tournaments, Young has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -10 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Cameron Young has averaged 299.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Young has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.