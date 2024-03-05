PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cam Davis Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Cam Davis will appear March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. In his last tournament he took 49th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting +2 at The Riviera Country Club.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over Davis' last three visits to the the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he has failed to make the cut each time.
    • In Davis' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +3.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Kurt Kitayama posted numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Davis' Recent Performances

    • Davis has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • Cam Davis has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging 0.884 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging -2.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.514 (17th) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.0 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 75th on TOUR with an average of 0.160 per round. Additionally, he ranked 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.77%.
    • On the greens, Davis' -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 123rd last season, while he averaged 28.97 putts per round (91st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance26311.0299.7
    Greens in Regulation %7967.77%56.79%
    Putts Per Round9128.9728.5
    Par Breakers5922.89%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.55%11.42%

    Davis' Best Finishes

    • Davis teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Davis put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot -17 and finished third (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 685 points last season, Davis ranked 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.629 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.519 (he finished third in that event).
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.400). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.514-0.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.160-0.799
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.191-1.844
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.1270.884
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.738-2.014

    Davis' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship669-70-67-74-889
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC80-66+2--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage770-67-66-68-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5971-70-73-72+25
    May 18-21PGA Championship471-70-71-65-3127
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-79+9--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

