Cam Davis Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Cam Davis will appear March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in Orlando, Florida. In his last tournament he took 49th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting +2 at The Riviera Country Club.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over Davis' last three visits to the the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, he has failed to make the cut each time.
- In Davis' most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of +3.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Kurt Kitayama posted numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Davis' Recent Performances
- Davis has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Davis has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Cam Davis has averaged 299.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging 0.884 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -2.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Davis posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.514 (17th) last season, while his average driving distance of 311.0 yards ranked 26th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Davis ranked 75th on TOUR with an average of 0.160 per round. Additionally, he ranked 79th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.77%.
- On the greens, Davis' -0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 123rd last season, while he averaged 28.97 putts per round (91st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|311.0
|299.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|79
|67.77%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|28.97
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|59
|22.89%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.55%
|11.42%
Davis' Best Finishes
- Davis teed off in 28 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Davis put up his best performance at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course). He shot -17 and finished third (four shots back of the winner).
- With 685 points last season, Davis ranked 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Travelers Championship, where his 4.629 mark ranked second in the field.
- Davis' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open in July 2023, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.923.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best effort last season was at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.519 (he finished third in that event).
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023, Davis posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.400). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.226) at the Fortinet Championship in September 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.514
|-0.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.160
|-0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.191
|-1.844
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.127
|0.884
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.738
|-2.014
Davis' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-70-67-74
|-8
|89
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|80-66
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|59
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|5
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|4
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|127
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.