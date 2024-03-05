C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Over his last five appearances, Pan has finished in the top five once.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.

C.T. Pan has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Pan has an average of 1.855 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.