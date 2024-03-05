C.T. Pan Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
In his competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, C.T. Pan carded a 28th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard aiming to improve on that finish.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Pan's average finish has been 56th, and his average score +4, over his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- In 2021, Pan missed the cut (with a score of +4) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Pan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Pan has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Pan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five appearances.
- C.T. Pan has averaged 292.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pan has an average of 1.855 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pan is averaging 1.931 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Pan posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.196 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.6 yards) ranked 132nd, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Pan ranked 55th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.247, while he ranked 13th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.51%.
- On the greens, Pan's -0.090 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 110th on TOUR last season, and his 29.44 putts-per-round average ranked 158th. He broke par 21.29% of the time (128th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|292.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|13
|70.51%
|65.81%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.44
|27.2
|Par Breakers
|128
|21.29%
|20.09%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.46%
|11.97%
Pan's Best Finishes
- Pan teed off in 19 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut nine times (47.4%).
- Last season Pan's best performance came when he shot -14 and finished third at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
- With 308 points last season, Pan ranked 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Pan's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Pan put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking 19th in the field at 2.898. In that tournament, he finished third.
- Pan's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 4.471 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Pan's best performance last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he produced a 6.586 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, Pan delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.894 (his best mark last season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Pan delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.121) at the RBC Canadian Open in June 2023, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Pan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.196
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.247
|-0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|91
|0.054
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.090
|1.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.015
|1.931
Pan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|4
|67-66-68-62
|-21
|135
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|70
|68-70-75-71
|E
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-68-68-74
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|42
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|71-67-67-65
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|66-68-70-71
|-9
|27
All stats in this article are accurate for Pan as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
