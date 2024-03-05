PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Byeong Hun An enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 coming off a 21st-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for An at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, An has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of +6.
    • In 2023, An missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    An's Recent Performances

    • An has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, An has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 3.474 in his past five tournaments.
    An's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • An has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.511 this season, which ranks 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.271, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, An's 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance17307.5311.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%71.05%
    Putts Per Round128.9
    Par Breakers1%28.36%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.91%

    An's Best Finishes

    • An has participated in six tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut six times.
    • With 756 points, An currently sits seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    An's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.516 mark ranked third in the field.
    • An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.192 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.413), which ranked 23rd in the field.
    • An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

    An's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.5112.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2711.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2610.540
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting850.086-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Total201.1293.474

    An's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3571-70-70-73-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4568-71-73-74+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open670-71-68-69-1092
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3370-69-73-64-821
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1467-67-68-65-1753
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-66-72-74-137
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

