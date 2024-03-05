Byeong Hun An Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Byeong Hun An enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 coming off a 21st-place finish in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his last tournament.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, An has an average finish of 49th, and an average score of +6.
- In 2023, An missed the cut (with a score of +3) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
An's Recent Performances
- An has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, An has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -10 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Byeong Hun An has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.140 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 3.474 in his past five tournaments.
An's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- An has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.511 this season, which ranks 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.5 yards) ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An ranks 59th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.271, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, An's 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 85th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|307.5
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|71.05%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|28.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.91%
An's Best Finishes
- An has participated in six tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut six times.
- With 756 points, An currently sits seventh in the FedExCup standings.
An's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.516 mark ranked third in the field.
- An's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 3.192 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best effort this season was at The Sentry in January 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, An posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.413), which ranked 23rd in the field.
- An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
An's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.511
|2.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.271
|1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.261
|0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|85
|0.086
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|1.129
|3.474
An's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|68-71-73-74
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|70-71-68-69
|-10
|92
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|70-69-73-64
|-8
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|14
|67-67-68-65
|-17
|53
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-66-72-74
|-1
|37
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.