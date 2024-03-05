PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Brian Harman Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Brian Harman Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    In his time out at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Brian Harman carded a 44th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harman has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -4.
    • In 2023, Harman failed to make the cut (with a score of +13) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Harman's Recent Performances

    • Harman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Brian Harman has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 1.945 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 1.040 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Harman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranked 156th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman sported a 0.008 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranked 31st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance156293.6288.2
    Greens in Regulation %8467.62%64.91%
    Putts Per Round3128.4327.8
    Par Breakers4423.30%24.85%
    Bogey Avoidance311.23%11.70%

    Harman's Best Finishes

    • Harman played 29 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 72.4%.
    • Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -13.
    • Harman collected 1827 points last season, placing sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.484 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he put up a 6.426 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.515 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.976), which ranked third in the field.
    • Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked second in the field.

    Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.254-0.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.008-1.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1070.0180.717
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3991.945
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.6801.040

    Harman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship4473-71-70-71-311
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage765-70-69-67-1383
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2970-69-67-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

