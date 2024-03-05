Brian Harman Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Harman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.

Brian Harman has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Harman is averaging 1.945 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.