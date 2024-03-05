Brian Harman Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
In his time out at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Brian Harman carded a 44th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard looking for a better finish.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Harman has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -4.
- In 2023, Harman failed to make the cut (with a score of +13) in his most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Harman's Recent Performances
- Harman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Harman has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- Brian Harman has averaged 288.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 1.945 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harman has an average of 1.040 in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Harman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.254 last season, which ranked 48th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.6 yards) ranked 156th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Harman sported a 0.008 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.62% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman's 0.399 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 27th last season, and his 28.43 putts-per-round average ranked 31st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.6
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|84
|67.62%
|64.91%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.43
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|44
|23.30%
|24.85%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.23%
|11.70%
Harman's Best Finishes
- Harman played 29 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 72.4%.
- Last season Harman's best performance came at The Open Championship, where he took home the title with a score of -13.
- Harman collected 1827 points last season, placing sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.484 (he finished 44th in that tournament).
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, as he put up a 6.426 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best effort last season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 3.515 mark ranked in the field.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Harman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.976), which ranked third in the field.
- Harman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.730) in June 2023 at the Travelers Championship. That ranked second in the field.
Harman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.254
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.008
|-1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|107
|0.018
|0.717
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|1.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.680
|1.040
Harman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-71-70-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|7
|65-70-69-67
|-13
|83
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|70-69-67-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.