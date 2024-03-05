Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 45th in the field at -0.320. In that event, he finished 58th.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887. He finished 30th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.735 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.