Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Todd at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Todd has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of +5.
    • Todd last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of +1.
    • When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.

    Todd's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 35th.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Todd is averaging 2.289 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 1.252 in his past five tournaments.
    Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.657 (171st) this season, while his average driving distance of 276.7 yards ranks 184th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.080.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance184276.7278.7
    Greens in Regulation %1%66.67%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%20.92%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.42%

    Todd's Best Finishes

    • Todd, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
    • With 130 points, Todd currently sits 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 45th in the field at -0.320. In that event, he finished 58th.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.735 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.

    Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.657-1.431
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.080-0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.2270.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.6372.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total780.2861.252

    Todd's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship2771-69-74-69-531
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5370-67-75-76E7
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5170-67-68-75-48
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship871-68-65-71-973
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-71+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge5769-71-71-74+55
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

