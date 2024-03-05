Brendon Todd Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Brendon Todd looks to improve upon his 39th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- In his last four appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Todd has an average finish of 44th, and an average score of +5.
- Todd last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 39th with a score of +1.
- When Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Todd's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Todd has an average finish of 35th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Todd has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -6 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Brendon Todd has averaged 278.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Todd is averaging 2.289 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Todd has an average of 1.252 in his past five tournaments.
Todd's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Todd owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.657 (171st) this season, while his average driving distance of 276.7 yards ranks 184th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.080.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.637 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 20th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|184
|276.7
|278.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|20.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.42%
Todd's Best Finishes
- Todd, who has taken part in six tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times (83.3%).
- With 130 points, Todd currently sits 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Todd produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking 45th in the field at -0.320. In that event, he finished 58th.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 2.887. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.735 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him 22nd in the field. He finished 22nd in that event.
Todd's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.657
|-1.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.080
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.227
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.637
|2.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|78
|0.286
|1.252
Todd's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|27
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|31
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|53
|70-67-75-76
|E
|7
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|51
|70-67-68-75
|-4
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|71-68-65-71
|-9
|73
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|57
|69-71-71-74
|+5
|5
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.