Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.541 (he finished first in that event).

Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that tournament).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.