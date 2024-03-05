Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Austin Eckroat looks to repeat his winning performance from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- This is Eckroat's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Eckroat's Recent Performances
- Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat is averaging 4.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Eckroat has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.222 this season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 91st, while his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 42nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.412. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Eckroat has registered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|91
|296.5
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.32%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|10.19%
Eckroat's Best Finishes
- Eckroat has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
- In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- As of now, Eckroat has accumulated 571 points, which ranks him 17th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.541 (he finished first in that event).
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.222
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.412
|1.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|22
|0.414
|1.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.101
|0.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.148
|4.192
Eckroat's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|5
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|65
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
|8
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|4
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|2
|69-65-63-65
|-22
|245
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|69-66-72-71
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
