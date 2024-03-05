PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Austin Eckroat looks to repeat his winning performance from the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • This is Eckroat's first time playing at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kitayama posted an average driving distance of 300.6 (30th in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Eckroat's Recent Performances

    • Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of 0.446 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat is averaging 4.192 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Eckroat has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.222 this season (62nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.5 yards) ranks 91st, while his 69.8% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 42nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.412. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Eckroat has registered a 0.101 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 81st on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance91296.5291.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.32%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%25.31%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.19%

    Eckroat's Best Finishes

    • Eckroat has taken part in six tournaments this season, and he has come away with one win .
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • As of now, Eckroat has accumulated 571 points, which ranks him 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.541 (he finished first in that event).
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.652, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee620.2220.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.4121.914
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green220.4141.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.1010.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.1484.192

    Eckroat's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship569-69-66-68-1665
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4972-67-72-68-58
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship6470-70-75-72+34
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson269-65-63-65-22245
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1669-66-72-71-249
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3069-72-72-77+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.