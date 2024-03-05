Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Andrew Putnam hits the links March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge after a 44th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent tournament.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Putnam has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 19th.
- Putnam last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 34th with a score of E.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.
Putnam's Recent Performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 280.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has an average of 2.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam is averaging 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 ranks 134th on TOUR this season, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam sports a -0.336 average that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|280.3
|280.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|51.31%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|8.17%
Putnam's Best Finishes
- While Putnam has not won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those six events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Putnam has 133 points, ranking him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 0.578 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.896. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.268
|-1.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.336
|-1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.078
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.752
|2.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.070
|0.915
Putnam's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|28
|71-69-70-73
|-5
|25
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|67-72-70-74
|-1
|5
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-66-69-72
|-10
|33
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|110
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.