Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Putnam has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 280.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Putnam has an average of 2.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.