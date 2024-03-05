PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Andrew Putnam hits the links March 7-10 in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge after a 44th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last four trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Putnam has an average score of -3, with an average finish of 19th.
    • Putnam last played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 34th with a score of E.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Putnam's Recent Performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Putnam has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of -9 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 280.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has an average of 2.915 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam is averaging 0.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Putnam's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.268 ranks 134th on TOUR this season, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 24th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam sports a -0.336 average that ranks 139th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.752 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 12th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance180280.3280.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%51.31%
    Putts Per Round129.0
    Par Breakers1%21.90%
    Bogey Avoidance1%8.17%

    Putnam's Best Finishes

    • While Putnam has not won any of the six tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those six events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Putnam has 133 points, ranking him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked 27th in the field with a mark of 1.453 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at The Sentry in January 2024, as he posted a 0.578 mark, which ranked him 27th in the field. He finished 40th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.896. He finished 10th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that event.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.268-1.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.336-1.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.0780.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.7522.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.0700.915

    Putnam's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2871-69-70-73-525
    April 13-16RBC Heritage5967-72-70-74-15
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-66-69-72-1033
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2966-70-70-74E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday571-72-71-70-4110
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.