Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Adam Svensson shot -2 and finished 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Svensson's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -2, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Svensson last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of -2.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Svensson's Recent Performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -1.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228, which ranks 61st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 99th, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.365.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance99295.3293.0
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.81%
    Putts Per Round130.0
    Par Breakers1%17.95%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.25%

    Svensson's Best Finishes

    • Svensson has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
    • In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Svensson has 211 points, ranking him 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.363. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.435.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.523 (his best mark this season), which ranked 31st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
    • Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2280.489
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3650.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green122-0.1060.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.404-1.648
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.084-0.322

    Svensson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1368-67-75-71-761
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC75-80+11--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4171-67-70-70-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-67-70-75-427
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-70-73-73+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

