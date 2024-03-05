Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
Adam Svensson shot -2 and finished 24th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Svensson's average finish has been 24th, and his average score -2, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Svensson last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of -2.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Svensson's Recent Performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -1.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging -0.322 Strokes Gained: Total.
Svensson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Svensson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.228, which ranks 61st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranks 99th, and his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranks 55th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 46th on TOUR with a mark of 0.365.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 143rd this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|295.3
|293.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.95%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.25%
Svensson's Best Finishes
- Svensson has participated in seven tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those seven tournaments, he had a 57.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Svensson has 211 points, ranking him 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.363. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 3.435.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412 (he finished 10th in that tournament).
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.523 (his best mark this season), which ranked 31st in the field. He finished 33rd in that event.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.284) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
Svensson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.228
|0.489
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.365
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|122
|-0.106
|0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.404
|-1.648
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.084
|-0.322
Svensson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-67-75-71
|-7
|61
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|71-67-70-70
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-67-70-75
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|40
|70-70-73-73
|+6
|14
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
