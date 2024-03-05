Adam Svensson Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Svensson has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five appearances.

Adam Svensson has averaged 293.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Svensson is averaging -1.648 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.