7H AGO

Adam Scott Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Scott enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 after a 19th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Scott at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Over his last three trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scott has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 29th.
    • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished 31st after posting a score of -1.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Kurt Kitayama posted numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).

    Scott's Recent Performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 1.121 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 4.664 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Scott .

    Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.421 last season, which ranked 28th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranked 17th, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranked 169th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott had a -0.169 mark (143rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Scott's 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 19th last season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranked 28th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance17313.0300.9
    Greens in Regulation %13765.77%69.88%
    Putts Per Round2828.4028.5
    Par Breakers2224.59%25.73%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.22%11.99%

    Scott's Best Finishes

    • Scott participated in 18 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 88.9%.
    • Last season Scott's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot -11 and finished fifth in that event.
    • With 597 points last season, Scott finished 72nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.163.
    • Scott produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 15th in the field at 3.995. In that event, he finished fifth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott put up his best performance last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.646.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.932). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.4211.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.1693.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.212-0.720
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4621.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.9274.664

    Scott's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship7172-73-77-71+53
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3968-74-77-74+518
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-68-68-72-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship567-68-67-71-11105
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson863-71-68-63-1980
    May 18-21PGA Championship2968-74-74-69+526
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday970-75-70-71-278
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1962-68-65-71-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

