Adam Scott Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Adam Scott enters the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 after a 19th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational in his most recent tournament.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Over his last three trips to the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, Scott has an average score of +2, with an average finish of 29th.
- In Scott's most recent appearance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, in 2023, he finished 31st after posting a score of -1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Kurt Kitayama posted numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third).
- Kitayama also posted numbers of 300.6 in average driving distance (30th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (first), and 28.25 putts per round (34th).
Scott's Recent Performances
- Scott has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 1.121 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Scott has an average of 4.664 in his past five tournaments.
Scott's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.421 last season, which ranked 28th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.0 yards) ranked 17th, and his 53.3% driving accuracy average ranked 169th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scott had a -0.169 mark (143rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Scott's 0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 19th last season, and his 28.40 putts-per-round average ranked 28th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|313.0
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.77%
|69.88%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.40
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|22
|24.59%
|25.73%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.22%
|11.99%
Scott's Best Finishes
- Scott participated in 18 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 16 times, a success rate of 88.9%.
- Last season Scott's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot -11 and finished fifth in that event.
- With 597 points last season, Scott finished 72nd in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.163.
- Scott produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking 15th in the field at 3.995. In that event, he finished fifth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott put up his best performance last season at the RBC Heritage (April 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.646.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.932). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Scott recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.490) in May 2023 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fifth in the field.
Scott's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.421
|1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.169
|3.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.212
|-0.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.462
|1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.927
|4.664
Scott's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|72-73-77-71
|+5
|3
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|68-74-77-74
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-68-68-72
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|5
|67-68-67-71
|-11
|105
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|63-71-68-63
|-19
|80
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|68-74-74-69
|+5
|26
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.