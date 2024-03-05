Adam Scott Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Scott has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Scott has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -9 over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 1.121 Strokes Gained: Putting.