Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Schenk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.

Adam Schenk has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Schenk has an average of 1.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.