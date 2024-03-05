PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    Adam Schenk enters play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 7-10 after a 56th-place finish in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Schenk's average finish has been 37th, and his average score +3, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Schenk last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 31st with a score of -1.
    • With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.

    Schenk's Recent Performances

    • Schenk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
    • Adam Schenk has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of 1.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk is averaging 0.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 (54th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 163rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.599. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 55th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance72298.6300.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%64.71%
    Putts Per Round128.7
    Par Breakers1%22.55%
    Bogey Avoidance1%15.03%

    Schenk's Best Finishes

    • Schenk, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
    • Currently, Schenk has 143 points, ranking him 76th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.246 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.936 mark ranked 34th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he posted a 2.649 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.656, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2590.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.599-2.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green470.2430.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.2951.692
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.1980.660

    Schenk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship266-69-70-70-9300
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3171-69-69-68-721
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-79+13--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge266-67-67-72-23300
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday775-71-68-71-392
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic765-68-69-66-2090
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.