Adam Schenk Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard
1 Min Read
Adam Schenk enters play in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard from March 7-10 after a 56th-place finish in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
- Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama
At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Schenk's average finish has been 37th, and his average score +3, over his last two appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
- Schenk last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, finishing 31st with a score of -1.
- With numbers of 0.432 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in field), 3.246 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 in SG: Putting (third), Kurt Kitayama won this tournament in 2023.
- Kitayama's average driving distance was 300.6 (30th in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (first), with 28.25 putts per round (34th) en route to his win last year.
Schenk's Recent Performances
- Schenk has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Schenk has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five events.
- Adam Schenk has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of 1.692 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk is averaging 0.660 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schenk owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 (54th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.6 yards ranks 72nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk ranks 163rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.599. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.295 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 55th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|72
|298.6
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.55%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.03%
Schenk's Best Finishes
- Schenk, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times (71.4%).
- Currently, Schenk has 143 points, ranking him 76th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 3.246 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 0.936 mark ranked 34th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he posted a 2.649 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 47th in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Schenk recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.656, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 14th in the field.
- Schenk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 17th in the field. He finished 17th in that tournament.
Schenk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.259
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.599
|-2.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|47
|0.243
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.295
|1.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.198
|0.660
Schenk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|2
|66-69-70-70
|-9
|300
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|71-69-69-68
|-7
|21
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|66-67-67-72
|-23
|300
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|75-71-68-71
|-3
|92
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|7
|65-68-69-66
|-20
|90
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.