Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

    In his last tournament at The Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades, California, Adam Hadwin ended the weekend at -13, good for a fourth-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 7-10 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    The Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Orlando, Florida
    • Course: Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge
    • Par: 72 / 7,466 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Kurt Kitayama

    At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    • Hadwin's average finish has been sixth, and his average score -8, over his last three appearances at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
    • Hadwin last participated in the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +3.
    • Kurt Kitayama finished with 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (42nd in the field), 3.246 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 5.618 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Kitayama averaged 300.6 yards off the tee (30th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (34th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hadwin's Recent Performances

    • Hadwin has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -15 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin is averaging -0.087 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -0.035 in his past five tournaments.
    Hadwin's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.199 this season (67th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.3 yards) ranks 122nd, while his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin owns a -0.228 average that ranks 124th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 54th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance122293.3296.4
    Greens in Regulation %1%48.15%
    Putts Per Round128.8
    Par Breakers1%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance1%10.37%

    Hadwin's Best Finishes

    • Hadwin hasn't won any of the six tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • As of now, Hadwin has collected 523 points, which ranks him 20th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 4.115 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 0.970 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 1.155 mark, which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Hadwin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.570 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1990.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.2280.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green111-0.035-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.302-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.237-0.035

    Hadwin's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1371-70-69-71-761
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-71+3--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3467-70-67-67-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship4070-73-73-70+614
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC69-79+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-70-68-1158
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
