Adam Hadwin Betting Profile: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard

Hadwin has posted one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Hadwin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -15 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.

Hadwin is averaging -0.087 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.