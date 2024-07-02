Alejandro Tosti betting profile:
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 23: Alejandro Tosti of Argentina hits a tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club on May 23, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti takes the course in the 2024 July 4-7. He is looking for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- In the past five years, this is Tosti's first time playing at the .
- With numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth), Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Tosti has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Alejandro Tosti has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Tosti is averaging -0.904 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tosti is averaging -0.847 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.647, which ranks 10th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.6 yards) ranks eighth, and his 51% driving accuracy average ranks 168th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tosti ranks 165th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.476, while he ranks 101st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.25%.
- On the greens, Tosti has registered a -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 148th with a putts-per-round average of 29.47, and he ranks 37th by breaking par 25.84% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|8
|311.6
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|65.25%
|69.63%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.47
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.84%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|165
|18.73%
|16.30%
Tosti's best finishes
- Tosti has not won any of the 16 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, Tosti has accumulated 263 points, which ranks him 113th in the FedExCup standings.
Tosti's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.317. In that event, he finished 75th.
- Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.973. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.004), which ranked 10th in the field.
- Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.647
|1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.476
|-0.544
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|152
|-0.319
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.353
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.501
|-0.847
Tosti's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|66-70-77-64
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-72-70
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|66-73-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|75
|68-73-76-77
|+10
|2
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|66-67-68-68
|-11
|167
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-70-65-73
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|65-73-71-74
|-1
|3
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|73
|68-69-79-68
|E
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|69-69-67-73
|-2
|45
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the .
