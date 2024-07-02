Alejandro Tosti betting profile:

This season, Tosti produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.317. In that event, he finished 75th.

Tosti's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.639.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tosti's best performance this season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.973. He missed the cut in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Tosti recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.004), which ranked 10th in the field.