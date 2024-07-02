6H AGO
Adam Svensson betting profile:
Adam Svensson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 . He took 21st at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- In his last three appearances at the , Svensson has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 12-under.
- Svensson last played at the in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.
Svensson's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|6/30/2022
|24
|67-67-68-71
|-11
|7/11/2019
|18
|70-65-68-68
|-13
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- Adam Svensson has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -2.130 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 0.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 this season, which ranks 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 39th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.332, while he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.87%.
- On the greens, Svensson has registered a -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 18.70% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|297.6
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|111
|64.87%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.25
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|172
|18.70%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|77
|14.79%
|16.67%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Currently, Svensson ranks 77th in the FedExCup standings with 487 points.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.425 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.949 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 44th in that tournament).
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.053
|1.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.332
|0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|82
|0.051
|1.264
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.589
|-2.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.153
|0.552
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|72-73-76-72
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-70-74-75
|+12
|9
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-64-63-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the .
