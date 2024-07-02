PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile:

    Adam Svensson seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 . He took 21st at the par-71 TPC Deere Run in 2023.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last three appearances at the , Svensson has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Svensson last played at the in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of 13-under.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Straka averaged 307.6 yards off the tee (31st in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 84.72% (first), and attempted 28.25 putts per round (15th) in that victory a year ago.

    Svensson's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/20232169-66-67-69-13
    6/30/20222467-67-68-71-11
    7/11/20191870-65-68-68-13

    Svensson's recent performances

    • Svensson has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
    • Adam Svensson has averaged 297.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -2.130 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging 0.552 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.053 this season, which ranks 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 98th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 39th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.332, while he ranks 111th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.87%.
    • On the greens, Svensson has registered a -0.589 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25, and he ranks 172nd by breaking par 18.70% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98297.6297.2
    Greens in Regulation %11164.87%65.12%
    Putts Per Round12929.2529.8
    Par Breakers17218.70%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance7714.79%16.67%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has played 21 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Currently, Svensson ranks 77th in the FedExCup standings with 487 points.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.425 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.949 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 44th in that tournament).
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0531.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.3320.281
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green820.0511.264
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.589-2.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1530.552

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2772-73-76-72+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-70-74-75+129
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-64-63-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

