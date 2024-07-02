Adam Svensson betting profile:

This season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he delivered a 3.425 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.949 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.986, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 20th in the field (he finished 44th in that tournament).