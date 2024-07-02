Adam Schenk betting profile:

This season, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.703. In that event, he finished 55th.

Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.