Adam Schenk betting profile:

    After he finished fourth in this tournament in 2023, Adam Schenk has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Over his last five trips to the , Schenk has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of fifth.
    • Schenk finished fourth (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
    • When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Schenk's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023465-66-67-68-18
    6/30/2022W/D77+6
    7/8/2021467-64-70-67-16
    7/11/2019667-65-66-70-16
    7/12/2018MC70-70-2

    Schenk's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Schenk has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Schenk finished 55th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
    • He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -1.598 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of -4.651 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schenk .

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.223 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk owns a -0.453 average that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 65th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68300.9298.1
    Greens in Regulation %12464.41%58.59%
    Putts Per Round6528.7329.7
    Par Breakers11723.09%15.66%
    Bogey Avoidance9615.28%19.19%

    Schenk's best finishes

    • Schenk hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
    • Currently, Schenk has 578 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.703. In that event, he finished 55th.
    • Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.223-0.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green162-0.453-2.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.091-0.969
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.134-1.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.186-4.651

    Schenk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere Classic465-66-67-68-18123
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC79-75+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6473-65-70-72E4
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship669-66-68-66-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship3472-69-68-72+184
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-70-69-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5173-73-69-70+5--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1968-66-67-65-16--
    January 4-7The Sentry2969-65-70-69-1948
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-68-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2570-68-73-71-630
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4774-71-66-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-69-70-65-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC74-73+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5670-69-73-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-76+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-71-66-71-990
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-71-70-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open571-69-72-67-9105
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1273-71-72-73+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-69-65-74-312
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1366-67-68-66-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6472-73-73-78+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeW/D75+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC79-72+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5574-69-69-64-49
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the .

