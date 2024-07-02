6H AGO
Adam Schenk betting profile:
After he finished fourth in this tournament in 2023, Adam Schenk has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 in Silvis, Illinois, USA, July 4-7.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
- Over his last five trips to the , Schenk has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of fifth.
- Schenk finished fourth (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at the (in 2023).
- When Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.33 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in the field), 3.324 SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Schenk's recent history at the
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/6/2023
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|6/30/2022
|W/D
|77
|+6
|7/8/2021
|4
|67-64-70-67
|-16
|7/11/2019
|6
|67-65-66-70
|-16
|7/12/2018
|MC
|70-70
|-2
Schenk's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Schenk has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Schenk finished 55th in his only finish over his last five appearances.
- He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Adam Schenk has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Schenk is averaging -1.598 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schenk has an average of -4.651 in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.223 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, and his 64.8% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schenk owns a -0.453 average that ranks 162nd on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, and his 28.73 putts-per-round average ranks 65th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|300.9
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.41%
|58.59%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.73
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.09%
|15.66%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|15.28%
|19.19%
Schenk's best finishes
- Schenk hasn't won any of the 21 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 61.9%.
- Currently, Schenk has 578 points, placing him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Schenk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Travelers Championship, ranking seventh in the field at 3.703. In that event, he finished 55th.
- Schenk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.278 (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schenk's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.432.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Schenk posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.258, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Schenk delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.223
|-0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|162
|-0.453
|-2.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.091
|-0.969
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.134
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.186
|-4.651
Schenk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|4
|65-66-67-68
|-18
|123
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-75
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|73-65-70-72
|E
|4
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|34
|72-69-68-72
|+1
|84
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-70-69-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|73-73-69-70
|+5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|68-66-67-65
|-16
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|29
|69-65-70-69
|-19
|48
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-68
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-68-73-71
|-6
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|74-71-66
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-69-70-65
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|70-69-73-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|90
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-71-70-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|105
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|73-71-72-73
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-69-65-74
|-3
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|66-67-68-66
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|72-73-73-78
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|W/D
|75
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-81
|+9
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-72
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|74-69-69-64
|-4
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the .
