Adam Long betting profile:

Adam Long betting profile:

    Adam Long enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Long at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • In his last four appearances at the , Long has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Long last participated in the in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 3-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Sepp Straka posted numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • En route to his victory last year, Straka posted an average driving distance of 307.6 (31st in field), hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and took 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Long's recent history at the

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/6/2023MC71-68-3
    6/30/20221370-67-66-68-13
    7/8/20212370-65-64-73-12
    7/11/20195364-73-72-67-8

    Long's recent performances

    • Long has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Long has finished in the top 10 once.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -18 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Adam Long has averaged 292.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Long is averaging -1.585 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Long is averaging -2.632 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Long's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.5292.2
    Greens in Regulation %-66.36%71.30%
    Putts Per Round-29.6129.4
    Par Breakers-21.30%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.83%11.57%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's best finishes

    • Long has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those nine events, he made the cut two times (22.2%).

    Long's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.534
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.585
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.632

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6473-67-72-69+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4367-73-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-64--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

