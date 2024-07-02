Adam Long betting profile:

Long has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Long has finished in the top 10 once.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -18 relative to par in his only made cut.

Adam Long has averaged 292.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Long is averaging -1.585 Strokes Gained: Putting.