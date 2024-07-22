Zach Johnson betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
SILVIS, ILLINOIS - JULY 06: Zach Johnson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run on July 06, 2024 in Silvis, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is Johnson's first time playing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Johnson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Johnson has an average finish of 45th.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Johnson has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Zach Johnson has averaged 284.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Johnson has an average of 1.635 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 1.496 Strokes Gained: Total.
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.136, which ranks 124th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (283.3 yards) ranks 171st, and his 68.4% driving accuracy average ranks 23rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson owns a -0.018 average that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 68th with a 66.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 22nd this season, and his 29.06 putts-per-round average ranks 108th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|171
|283.3
|284.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|66.51%
|63.19%
|Putts Per Round
|108
|29.06
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.55%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|16.98%
|19.79%
Johnson's best finishes
- Johnson, who has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 57.1%.
- With 175 points, Johnson currently ranks 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892.
- Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.802 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.766.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.637, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.
- Johnson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 26th in the field.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.136
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.018
|-0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.032
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.453
|1.635
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.332
|1.496
Johnson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-65-72
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|42
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|68-70-71-73
|+2
|10
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|68-68-74-73
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|65-67-71-66
|-15
|32
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.