Zach Johnson betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.892.

Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.802 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson's best performance this season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 2.766.

At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Johnson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.637, which was his best so far this season. That ranked eighth in the field.