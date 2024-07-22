Joseph Bramlett betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972.

Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712. He finished 17th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020 (he finished 17th in that event).

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.