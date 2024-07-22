Joseph Bramlett betting profile: 3M Open
Joseph Bramlett enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, looking for better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last three trips to the 3M Open, Bramlett has an average score of 1-under, with an average finish of 65th.
- Bramlett missed the cut (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2022.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hodges posted an average driving distance of 310.9 (25th in field), hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 28 putts per round (fourth).
Bramlett's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|7/22/2021
|65
|70-70-69-74
|-1
|7/23/2020
|MC
|70-71
|-1
Bramlett's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bramlett has an average finish of 44th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Bramlett hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 44th.
- He has carded an average score of even-par over his last five events.
- Joseph Bramlett has averaged 311.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bramlett is averaging -1.304 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bramlett is averaging -1.140 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bramlett's advanced stats and rankings
- Bramlett has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.246, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (309.4 yards) ranks 20th, and his 52.4% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bramlett has a -0.017 mark (108th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Bramlett has delivered a -0.180 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a putts-per-round average of 29.56, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|309.4
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.84%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|159
|29.56
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|129
|22.76%
|19.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|14.10%
|15.08%
Bramlett's best finishes
- Bramlett is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 18 tournaments).
- In those 18 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- With 171 points, Bramlett currently sits 151st in the FedExCup standings.
Bramlett's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.972.
- Bramlett's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 3.712. He finished 17th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bramlett's best effort this season was at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.020 (he finished 17th in that event).
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Bramlett posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.638 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Bramlett posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.639) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.
Bramlett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.246
|-0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.017
|0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.132
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.180
|-1.304
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.181
|-1.140
Bramlett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|69-65-69-70
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-70
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|70-66-74-72
|-6
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|66-70-67-74
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-69-72
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|68-66-68-72
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-72-70
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-72-69-70
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bramlett as of the start of the 3M Open.
