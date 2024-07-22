Bill Haas betting profile: 3M Open

Haas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.

Bill Haas has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Haas is averaging 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting.