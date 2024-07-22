Bill Haas betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Bill Haas will compete in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 64th-place finish at the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Haas has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2022, Haas missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Haas' recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|7/22/2021
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|7/23/2020
|58
|70-69-72-68
|-5
|7/4/2019
|74
|70-68-71
|-4
Haas' recent performances
- Haas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
- Bill Haas has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -1.681 Strokes Gained: Total.
Haas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.0
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.75%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.06
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.54%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.12%
|11.46%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' best finishes
- Haas has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.
Haas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.681
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Haas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-73-71
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|69-65-69-73
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|69-68-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|64
|68-67-75-72
|-6
|2
All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the 3M Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.