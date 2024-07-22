PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Bill Haas betting profile: 3M Open

    Bill Haas will compete in the 2024 3M Open from July 25-28 after a 64th-place finish at the ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Haas at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Haas has an average finish of 66th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2022, Haas missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Haas' recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/2022MC74-71+3
    7/22/2021MC71-72+1
    7/23/20205870-69-72-68-5
    7/4/20197470-68-71-4

    Haas' recent performances

    • Haas has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Haas has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Bill Haas has averaged 300.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Haas is averaging 0.237 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Haas is averaging -1.681 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Haas .

    Haas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.0300.9
    Greens in Regulation %-69.75%71.18%
    Putts Per Round-29.0628.9
    Par Breakers-26.54%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.12%11.46%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' best finishes

    • Haas has played seven tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 42.9%.

    Haas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.057
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.681

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Haas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-73-71-4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1869-65-69-73-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5269-68-70-68-96
    July 11-14ISCO Championship6468-67-75-72-62

    All stats in this article are accurate for Haas as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

