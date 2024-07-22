3H AGO
Zac Blair betting profile: 3M Open
Zac Blair looks for better results in the 2024 3M Open after he took 13th shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Blair finished 13th (with a score of 13-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2023).
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).
Blair's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
Blair's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Blair has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- Zac Blair has averaged 287.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has an average of 0.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 3.746 Strokes Gained: Total.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.277 ranks 146th on TOUR this season, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of 0.028.
- On the greens, Blair has registered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|279.7
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|139
|63.78%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.70
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|71
|24.67%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|114
|15.56%
|13.58%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times (61.1%).
- As of now, Blair has compiled 334 points, which ranks him 107th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.047. He finished second in that event.
- Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.772.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
- Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.277
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|0.028
|2.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|30
|0.249
|0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.041
|0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.040
|3.746
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|69-66-72-64
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|66-73-69-75
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-66-68-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the 3M Open.
