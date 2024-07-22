PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair betting profile: 3M Open

    Zac Blair looks for better results in the 2024 3M Open after he took 13th shooting 13-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Blair at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Blair finished 13th (with a score of 13-under) in his lone appearance at the 3M Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Blair's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/20231369-66-72-64-13

    Blair's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Blair has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Blair has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Zac Blair has averaged 287.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair has an average of 0.848 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Blair is averaging 3.746 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Blair .

    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.277 ranks 146th on TOUR this season, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 98th on TOUR with a mark of 0.028.
    • On the greens, Blair has registered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.70, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance176279.7287.1
    Greens in Regulation %13963.78%68.52%
    Putts Per Round5528.7028.9
    Par Breakers7124.67%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance11415.56%13.58%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has participated in 18 tournaments this season, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 11 times (61.1%).
    • As of now, Blair has compiled 334 points, which ranks him 107th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.047. He finished second in that event.
    • Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.772.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
    • Blair recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.2770.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green980.0282.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green300.2490.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.0410.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.0403.746

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.