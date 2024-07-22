Zac Blair betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.047. He finished second in that event.

Blair put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 8.772.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best effort this season was at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 4.057 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.934 (his best mark this season), which ranked 10th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.