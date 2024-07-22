PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Wesley Bryan betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wesley Bryan betting profile: 3M Open

    Wesley Bryan enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 3M Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2022 at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Bryan at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Bryan missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2022.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Bryan's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/2022MC81-78+17

    Bryan's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Bryan finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Bryan finished 67th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 3-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Bryan has an average of -1.849 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -1.853 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bryan .

    Bryan's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-300.5302.7
    Greens in Regulation %-68.18%68.98%
    Putts Per Round-29.1829.7
    Par Breakers-23.74%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.15%16.67%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's best finishes

    • Bryan has participated in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.

    Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.562
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.843
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.849
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.853

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Bryan's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7072-66-72-73+33
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6267-68-72-76-5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3773-64-68-67-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-67-68-68-11--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship263-66-70-68-21165
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-70+2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6768-67-73-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-74+1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.