Wesley Bryan betting profile: 3M Open
Wesley Bryan enters play this weekend looking for better results in the 2024 3M Open after missing the cut in the tournament in 2022 at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Bryan missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2022.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Bryan's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|MC
|81-78
|+17
Bryan's recent performances
- In his last five events, Bryan finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Bryan finished 67th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 3-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Wesley Bryan has averaged 302.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Bryan has an average of -1.849 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bryan has an average of -1.853 in his past five tournaments.
Bryan's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|300.5
|302.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.18%
|68.98%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.18
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.74%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.15%
|16.67%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's best finishes
- Bryan has participated in nine tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-five.
- In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
Bryan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.562
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.849
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.853
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bryan's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|70
|72-66-72-73
|+3
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|67-68-72-76
|-5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|73-64-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-67-68-68
|-11
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|2
|63-66-70-68
|-21
|165
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|68-67-73-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bryan as of the start of the 3M Open.
