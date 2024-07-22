3H AGO
Ryan Brehm betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Ryan Brehm tries for a better result in the 2024 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2023.
Latest odds for Brehm at the 3M Open.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Brehm has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 4-under.
- In 2023, Brehm failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
- Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Brehm's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|7/21/2022
|31
|71-71-68-70
|-4
|7/22/2021
|51
|67-70-73-71
|-3
|7/23/2020
|MC
|68-76
|+2
Brehm's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Ryan Brehm has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Brehm has an average of -2.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -4.235 in his past five tournaments.
Brehm's advanced stats and rankings
- Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.011, which ranks 97th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 40th, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 172nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.618. Additionally, he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.64%.
- On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|305.3
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|62.64%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.55
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.19%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|177
|19.58%
|18.89%
Brehm's best finishes
- Brehm has played 18 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut five times.
- Currently, Brehm sits 156th in the FedExCup standings with 162 points.
Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.935. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
- Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.
Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.011
|0.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.618
|-1.299
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.567
|-1.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.327
|-2.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.501
|-4.235
Brehm's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-67-68-67
|-8
|37
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|64-65-71-69
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-80
|+8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|41
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|70-69-69-72
|-8
|4
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|70-70-77-72
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-71-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-24
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.