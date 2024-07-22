PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Brehm betting profile: 3M Open

    Ryan Brehm tries for a better result in the 2024 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2023.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In his last four appearances at the 3M Open, Brehm has an average finish of 41st, and an average score of 4-under.
    • In 2023, Brehm failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the 3M Open.
    • Lee Hodges finished with 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Brehm's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC73-75+6
    7/21/20223171-71-68-70-4
    7/22/20215167-70-73-71-3
    7/23/2020MC68-76+2

    Brehm's recent performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Brehm has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Ryan Brehm has averaged 307.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm has an average of -2.358 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Brehm has an average of -4.235 in his past five tournaments.
    Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brehm has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.011, which ranks 97th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.3 yards) ranks 40th, and his 54.2% driving accuracy average ranks 163rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 172nd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.618. Additionally, he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.64%.
    • On the greens, Brehm has delivered a -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a putts-per-round average of 29.55, and he ranks 119th by breaking par 23.19% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40305.3307.9
    Greens in Regulation %15862.64%67.22%
    Putts Per Round15829.5530.6
    Par Breakers11923.19%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance17719.58%18.89%

    Brehm's best finishes

    • Brehm has played 18 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut five times.
    • Currently, Brehm sits 156th in the FedExCup standings with 162 points.

    Brehm's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.935. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.
    • Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).
    • Brehm posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open (which ranked him 12th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 20th.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0110.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.618-1.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.567-1.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.327-2.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.501-4.235

    Brehm's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5570-69-69-72-84
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7270-70-77-72+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-71-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-72+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-24105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-71+1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-77+1--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

