Ryan Brehm betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Brehm put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 10th in the field at 2.935. In that tournament, he finished 53rd.

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the John Deere Classic, where his 2.269 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he delivered a 0.744 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 20th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 20th in that tournament).