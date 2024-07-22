Nick Watney betting profile: 3M Open
Nick Watney enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, looking for better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the ISCO Championship.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Over his last five trips to the 3M Open, Watney has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In Watney's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
Watney's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/27/2023
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|7/21/2022
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|7/22/2021
|34
|67-70-70-71
|-6
|7/23/2020
|12
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|7/4/2019
|MC
|71-77
|+6
Watney's recent performances
- Watney has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Over his last five appearances, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He finished with a score of 142-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has an average of -2.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -7.316 Strokes Gained: Total.
Watney's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.1
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.10%
|43.98%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.14
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.03%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|24.21%
|17.59%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's best finishes
- Watney has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut one time (12.5%).
Watney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.316
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Watney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|65-68-65-70
|-142
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the 3M Open.
