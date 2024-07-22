PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nick Watney betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Watney enters play in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, looking for better results July 25-28 in the 2024 3M Open after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the ISCO Championship.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Over his last five trips to the 3M Open, Watney has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In Watney's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    Watney's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/27/2023MC75-65-2
    7/21/2022MC78-72+8
    7/22/20213467-70-70-71-6
    7/23/20201265-69-68-68-14
    7/4/2019MC71-77+6

    Watney's recent performances

    • Watney has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Over his last five appearances, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He finished with a score of 142-under in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney has an average of -2.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Watney is averaging -7.316 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Watney .

    Watney's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-299.1300.4
    Greens in Regulation %-63.10%43.98%
    Putts Per Round-30.1431.4
    Par Breakers-21.03%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance-24.21%17.59%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's best finishes

    • Watney has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut one time (12.5%).

    Watney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.172
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.316

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Watney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-65-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-66+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8068-67-74-73-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-74+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1165-68-65-70-14231
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-75+4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-75+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

