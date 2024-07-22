Nick Watney betting profile: 3M Open

Watney has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Over his last five appearances, Watney has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He finished with a score of 142-under in his only made cut over his last five events.

Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Watney has an average of -2.318 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.