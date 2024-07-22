William McGirt betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five tournaments, McGirt has an average finish of 40th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, McGirt has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

William McGirt has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

McGirt has an average of 2.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.