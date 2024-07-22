William McGirt betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
William McGirt will play July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his most recent tournament he took 25th in the ISCO Championship, shooting 15-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- This is McGirt's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
- With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
- Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).
McGirt's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, McGirt has an average finish of 40th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, McGirt has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- William McGirt has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McGirt has an average of 2.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging 0.568 Strokes Gained: Total.
McGirt's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|190
|280.0
|292.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.83%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.74
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.44%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|12.89%
|12.85%
McGirt's best finishes
- McGirt took part in 17 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times (52.9%).
- Last season McGirt's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 15-under and finished 25th in that event.
- McGirt ranked 206th in the FedExCup standings with 86 points last season.
McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.352
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|-2.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|0.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.255
|2.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|0.568
McGirt's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|64
|70-71-73-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|71
|70-69-71-76
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-68-67-66
|-14
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|71-69-68-73
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|63
|71-69-73-70
|-1
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|68-67-67-71
|-15
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.