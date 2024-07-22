PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William McGirt betting profile: 3M Open

    William McGirt will play July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his most recent tournament he took 25th in the ISCO Championship, shooting 15-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

    Latest odds for McGirt at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • This is McGirt's first time competing at the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth), Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hodges also posted numbers of 310.9 in average driving distance (25th in field), 80.56% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 28 putts per round (fourth).

    McGirt's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, McGirt has an average finish of 40th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, McGirt has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • William McGirt has averaged 292.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • McGirt has an average of 2.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McGirt is averaging 0.568 Strokes Gained: Total.
    McGirt's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance190280.0292.7
    Greens in Regulation %13665.83%69.44%
    Putts Per Round6328.7429.7
    Par Breakers15320.44%21.18%
    Bogey Avoidance3812.89%12.85%

    McGirt's best finishes

    • McGirt took part in 17 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times (52.9%).
    • Last season McGirt's best performance came at the ISCO Championship. He shot 15-under and finished 25th in that event.
    • McGirt ranked 206th in the FedExCup standings with 86 points last season.

    McGirt's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.352-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.056-2.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.1020.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2552.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0520.568

    McGirt's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6470-71-73-72-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7170-69-71-76-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5970-67-70-68-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-68-67-66-14--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC69-72-3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4371-69-68-73-77
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6371-69-73-70-13
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2568-67-67-71-1520

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the 3M Open.

