3H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 30: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    In his most recent competition, Akshay Bhatia missed the cut at The Open Championship. He'll be after better results July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Bhatia is playing at the 3M Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bhatia has an average of 2.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia is averaging 7.586 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.328, which ranks 40th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.8 yards) ranks 93rd, and his 69.5% driving accuracy average ranks 14th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia has a 0.494 mark (17th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.382 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 27th on TOUR this season, and his 28.59 putts-per-round average ranks 43rd. He has broken par 24.10% of the time (86th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93298.8300.5
    Greens in Regulation %8066.18%67.59%
    Putts Per Round4328.5929.0
    Par Breakers8624.10%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance6914.38%13.58%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has participated in 21 tournaments this season, taking home the win in one of them. He has also earned three finishes in the top-five.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times.
    • Currently, Bhatia has 1606 points, ranking him 14th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.270 (he finished first in that event).
    • Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.178.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.346 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3283.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4941.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green113-0.0630.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3822.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1417.586

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
