Akshay Bhatia betting profile: 3M Open

Bhatia has finished in the top five in two of his last five tournaments.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 300.5 yards in his past five starts.

Bhatia has an average of 2.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.