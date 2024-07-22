PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course July 25-28, Chris Gotterup will try to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2022, he shot 4-under and finished 31st at TPC Twin Cities.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Gotterup has played the 3M Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 4-under and finishing 31st.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Gotterup's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/21/20223175-67-69-69-4

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 64th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Gotterup has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • Chris Gotterup has averaged 312.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has an average of -2.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -3.652 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Gotterup .

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158 ranks 68th on TOUR this season, and his 49.2% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 165th on TOUR with a mark of -0.465.
    • On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 23.75% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance6313.3312.1
    Greens in Regulation %7866.23%66.67%
    Putts Per Round12429.1429.4
    Par Breakers9823.75%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance9515.03%14.68%

    Gotterup's best finishes

    • Gotterup has played 20 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 45%.
    • With 410 points, Gotterup currently ranks 95th in the FedExCup standings.

    Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.158-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.465-2.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.2191.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.027-2.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.114-3.652

    Gotterup's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC77-68-66-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5068-71-75-72-27
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D69-2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3570-69-70-67-819
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC68-73-3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-75-70+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5767-74-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-73+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-13931
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-69-65-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic166-64-65-67-22300
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-71+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-70+6--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-76+5--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6175-65-68-69-38
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-69-68-77-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-73-3--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC66-77+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

