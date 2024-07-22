Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431. He finished 67th in that tournament.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.