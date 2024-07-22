Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open
When he takes the course July 25-28, Chris Gotterup will try to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2022, he shot 4-under and finished 31st at TPC Twin Cities.
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Gotterup has played the 3M Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 4-under and finishing 31st.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Lee Hodges posted numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Gotterup's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/21/2022
|31
|75-67-69-69
|-4
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five events, Gotterup has an average finish of 64th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Gotterup has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 312.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average of -2.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -3.652 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
- Gotterup's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.158 ranks 68th on TOUR this season, and his 49.2% driving accuracy average ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Gotterup ranks 165th on TOUR with a mark of -0.465.
- On the greens, Gotterup has delivered a -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a putts-per-round average of 29.14, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 23.75% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|6
|313.3
|312.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|66.23%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|124
|29.14
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|98
|23.75%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|15.03%
|14.68%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup has played 20 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also earned .
- In those 20 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 45%.
- With 410 points, Gotterup currently ranks 95th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in June 2024 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.431. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.018 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort this season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.577. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Gotterup recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.489, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
- Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.158
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.465
|-2.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.219
|1.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.027
|-2.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.114
|-3.652
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the 3M Open.
