Ben Silverman betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman will play July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his most recent tournament he took 31st in the ISCO Championship, shooting 14-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- Silverman missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2019.
- Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.
Silverman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/4/2019
|MC
|76-73
|+7
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- Silverman has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Silverman has an average of 3.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman is averaging 5.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.081 this season, which ranks 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 150th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 87th on TOUR with a mark of 0.081.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (64th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|150
|291.8
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|68.89%
|68.33%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.75
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|90
|23.98%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|3
|11.57%
|10.83%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman has played 19 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
- As of now, Silverman has compiled 367 points, which ranks him 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.741. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.081
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.081
|1.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|58
|0.138
|0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.536
|3.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.836
|5.077
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-74
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-71-70-68
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|67-70-67-72
|-12
|49
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|66-68-67-65
|-18
|48
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|31
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|14
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.