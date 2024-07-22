Ben Silverman betting profile: 3M Open

This season, Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.741. In that tournament, he finished 31st.

Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924), which ranked No. 1 in the field.