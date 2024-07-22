PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman will play July 25-28 in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, at the 2024 3M Open. In his most recent tournament he took 31st in the ISCO Championship, shooting 14-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).

    Latest odds for Silverman at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • Silverman missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the 3M Open in 2019.
    • Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 1.885 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 9.219 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges' average driving distance was 310.9 (25th in field), he hit 80.56% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 28 putts per round (fourth) en route to his win last year.

    Silverman's recent history at the 3M Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/4/2019MC76-73+7

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Silverman has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Silverman has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Silverman has an average of 3.192 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman is averaging 5.077 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.081 this season, which ranks 84th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (291.8 yards) ranks 150th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 87th on TOUR with a mark of 0.081.
    • On the greens, Silverman's 0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 15th this season, while he averages 28.75 putts per round (64th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance150291.8297.4
    Greens in Regulation %2368.89%68.33%
    Putts Per Round6428.7528.1
    Par Breakers9023.98%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance311.57%10.83%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman has played 19 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
    • As of now, Silverman has compiled 367 points, which ranks him 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Silverman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship, ranking fifth in the field at 3.741. In that tournament, he finished 31st.
    • Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.458.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best mark this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.817 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.694) at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), which ranked him 18th in the field. He finished 18th in that event.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee840.081-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0811.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green580.1380.545
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5363.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8365.077

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-74-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-71-70-68-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1767-70-67-72-1249
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1866-68-67-65-1848
    July 11-14ISCO Championship3167-68-67-72-1414

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

