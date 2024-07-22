William Furr betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
William Furr looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .
The 3M Open tournament and course info
- Date: July 25-28, 2024
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
- Purse: $8.1M
- Previous winner: Lee Hodges
At the 3M Open
- In the past five years, this is Furr's first time competing at the 3M Open.
- When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
- Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.
Furr's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Furr has an average of -0.936 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -2.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|310.8
|318.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.87%
|66.27%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.94
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.06%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.03%
|12.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's best finishes
- Furr is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
- In those 15 events, he made the cut four times.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.932
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.653
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Furr's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|72
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|3
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.