William Furr betting profile: 3M Open

In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 52nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five starts.

Furr has an average of -0.936 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.