3H AGO

William Furr betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    William Furr looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) when he tees off in Blaine, Minnesota, USA, for the 2024 3M Open .

    Latest odds for Furr at the 3M Open.

    The 3M Open tournament and course info

    • Date: July 25-28, 2024
    • Location: Blaine, Minnesota, USA
    • Course: TPC Twin Cities
    • Par: 71 / 7,431 yards
    • Purse: $8.1M
    • Previous winner: Lee Hodges

    At the 3M Open

    • In the past five years, this is Furr's first time competing at the 3M Open.
    • When Lee Hodges won this tournament in 2023, he had 1.885 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 9.219 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 6.196 SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Hodges averaged 310.9 yards off the tee (25th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 80.56% (ninth), and attempted 28 putts per round (fourth) in that victory a year ago.

    Furr's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Furr has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Furr has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, William Furr has averaged 318.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Furr has an average of -0.936 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Furr is averaging -2.653 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Furr .

    Furr's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-310.8318.7
    Greens in Regulation %-64.87%66.27%
    Putts Per Round-28.9429.0
    Par Breakers-22.06%20.63%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.03%12.70%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's best finishes

    • Furr is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has played 15 tournaments).
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut four times.

    Furr's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.932
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.936
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.653

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Furr's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressW/D66-77-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-75+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-68-70-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3664-75-70-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5573-66-72-72-54
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-70-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-69+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-69+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7267-70-68-72-73
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the 3M Open.

